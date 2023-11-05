UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.
UMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.28.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -248.48%.
UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.
