UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,054,000 after buying an additional 886,892 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,210,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after buying an additional 39,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,053,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $973.83 million, a PE ratio of -45.21, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -248.48%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

