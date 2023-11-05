UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.
UMH Properties stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $973.83 million, a PE ratio of -45.21, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -248.48%.
UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.
