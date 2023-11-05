V2X (VVX) to Release Earnings on Monday

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect V2X to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. V2X has set its FY23 guidance at $3.85-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.85-$4.30 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.35. V2X had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $977.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. V2X’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect V2X to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

V2X Stock Performance

NYSE:VVX opened at $51.44 on Friday. V2X has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of V2X

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Featured Stories

