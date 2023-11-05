Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.83.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $450.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.81. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

