Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,471 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Paylocity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 19,809 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $3,821,552.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,003,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,966,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 19,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $3,821,552.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,003,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,966,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,189 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,823. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Stock Down 15.5 %

Paylocity stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.