Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.3% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 736.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

