Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1,097.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC opened at $37.23 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

