Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 12,186 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,560,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,974,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 197.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,780,000 after buying an additional 739,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.84 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $207,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $834,603 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

