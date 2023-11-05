Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,302 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 428,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after purchasing an additional 188,409 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,842 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after purchasing an additional 151,759 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

