Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,730,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,641,000 after purchasing an additional 228,283 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

POR opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 85.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

