Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TopBuild by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of BLD opened at $264.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $307.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLD

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,497.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,576 shares of company stock worth $2,263,881 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.