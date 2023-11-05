Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 13.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.84. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

