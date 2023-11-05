Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.04 Million Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 723,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 201,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PMX opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

