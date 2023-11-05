Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.07 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,746 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 963,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,550,000 after buying an additional 233,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,394,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $555,034,000 after purchasing an additional 423,784 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in General Motors by 7.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 151,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.5% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $53,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $29.77 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

