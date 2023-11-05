Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% in the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 88,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

