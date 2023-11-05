Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.91 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day moving average of $184.59.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LSTR

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.