Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,651,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 14,312.6% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,568,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,834 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $49,564,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $26,114,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

CGNX opened at $36.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

