Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,514,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $13.64 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 246.15%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.