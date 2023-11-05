Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $1.19 Million in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,019 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.