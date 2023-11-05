Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 9,733 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,605 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $40.54 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

