Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

