Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 16,428 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,428 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after acquiring an additional 220,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in International Game Technology by 115.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,279 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 2.00. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $33.99.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IGT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

