Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $3.71 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

JPM stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

