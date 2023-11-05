Velo3D (VLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Velo3D has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Velo3D had a negative net margin of 111.05% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.99 million. On average, analysts expect Velo3D to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VLD opened at $1.35 on Friday. Velo3D has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $265.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

In other Velo3D news, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 22,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $33,134.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,066,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,477.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,458 shares of company stock worth $70,712. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the first quarter worth $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

