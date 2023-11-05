Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $26.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

