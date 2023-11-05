Waters (WAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Waters to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Waters Stock Performance
NYSE WAT opened at $260.49 on Friday. Waters has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.99.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.50.
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
