Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $84.75 on Thursday. Roku has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,629.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,545.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

