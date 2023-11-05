Wedbush Trims Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Target Price to $48.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after buying an additional 548,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 128,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

