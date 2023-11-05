Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.12.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WERN

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,541,000 after purchasing an additional 54,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,669,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.