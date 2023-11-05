Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $37.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet cut Werner Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.12.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

