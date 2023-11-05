William Blair Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.94.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after buying an additional 617,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

