Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 13,352.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 860,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,798,000 after buying an additional 853,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,591,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wix.com by 2,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,080,000 after buying an additional 316,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

WIX stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 1.21. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.18 and a 1 year high of $102.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

