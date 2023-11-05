WNY Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.
View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.