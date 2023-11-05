Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $68.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.