Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,122 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NMI by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 9.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

NMI stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

