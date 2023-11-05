Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $340.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $214.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.98. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

