Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZETA. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 152.62%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,593 shares of company stock valued at $121,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

