ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on ZimVie from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

ZimVie Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of ZIMV stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.91. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.55.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $224.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ZimVie will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZimVie

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIMV. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ZimVie by 8.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in ZimVie by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

