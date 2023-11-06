18,532 Shares in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1,847.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after buying an additional 3,983,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after buying an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,596,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after buying an additional 1,685,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,817,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of LSPD opened at $14.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.37. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $209.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 132.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

