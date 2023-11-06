3,073 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
MDYG stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.