56,121 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.53.

NYSE MOS opened at $33.36 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

