7,786 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $266,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $233,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $470,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,108,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $71.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

