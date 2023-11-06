abrdn plc Cuts Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 283,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $101.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Raymond James

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.