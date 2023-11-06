abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $270.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $220.21 and a twelve month high of $297.26.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

