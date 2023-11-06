abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,524 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Endava were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 113.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Endava by 61.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 1,461.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 32.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. Endava plc has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.53 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

