abrdn plc Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 130.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,923 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $91.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average of $103.36. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.