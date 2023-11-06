abrdn plc Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,882,822 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of FANG stock opened at $162.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.