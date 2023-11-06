abrdn plc Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD stock opened at $86.80 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

