abrdn plc Has $6.67 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.85.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $113.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

