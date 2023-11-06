abrdn plc Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

